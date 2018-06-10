Alert issued for missing Hallsville area woman

HALLSVILLE — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a Hallsville area woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Cheryl L. Nelson has not been in contact with her family since Sunday.

Nelson is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She is white and has shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said anyone who knows about Nelson’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]