Alexander Cartwright poised to be next Mizzou chancellor

COLUMBIA - Alexander Cartwright, a provost at State University of New York, will be named the next chancellor at Mizzou, a source confirmed to KOMU 8 News on Tuesday.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators has to approve Cartwright, a vote which could happen at its teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

Mizzou Provost Garnett Stokes has been serving as interim chancellor; she took over for Hank Foley, who had been in the position since the resignation of R. Bowen Loftin in November 2015.

Dr. Cartwright has been serving as provost and executive vice chancellor at SUNY since September 2014. His roles included driving academic policy, academic program planning, enrollment management, and SUNY's research enterprises.