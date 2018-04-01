All 4 Senators from Mo., Ill., Support 'Stan Span'

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Momentum is growing for naming a new Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis after Stan Musial.

The Cardinals great died Jan. 19 at age 92. Almost immediately after his death, fans, lawmakers and others began pushing for naming the new Interstate 70 bridge the Stan Musial Memorial Bridge. The span is expected to open next year.

All four U.S. senators from Missouri and Illinois - Democrats Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Republicans Roy Blunt of Missouri and Mark Kirk of Illinois - are working together in support of what has already been nicknamed the "Stan Span."