All Boston Bomb Patients Likely to Live

BOSTON (AP) - One week after the Boston Marathon bombings, doctors say everyone injured in the blasts who made it alive to a hospital now seems likely to survive.

More than 180 people were hurt in the explosions, and at least 14 of them lost all or part of a limb. As of Monday, 51 remained hospitalized. Three are listed as critical and five are in serious condition. Among the critical is transit system police officer who nearly bled to death in a shootout with the bombing suspects. Doctors say he is expected to recover.

The three people who died in the blasts died at the scene, as did another officer who was shot.