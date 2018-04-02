All departments at MU set to take a budget cut before June

COLUMBIA - In the next couple weeks, Interim Chancellor Hank Foley will work with Vice Chancellors of different departments on campus to decide how much money will be cut from their budgets.

Earlier this year, Gov. Eric Greitens announced that $20 million would be cut from this fiscal year's budget.

The fiscal year ends on June 30, 2017, but different departments on campus are going to have to decide what they want to cut in their budgets.

In July of 2016, the university was told it would be given $229 million from the state over the fiscal year.

The university then made a budget of how this money would be allocated, but it is now going to have to cut funding with just a couple of months left in the fiscal year.

All departments will be affected by the budget cuts, including auxiliary departments sucha as the athletic department and residential life.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said there have been meetings going on all week, and they will continue until decisions are made.

Foley and his committee are currently working together to decide what specific number will be cut from the departments' budgets.

"Very soon those numbers will be given to division leaders, and then it will be up to those division leaders to determine where that money will come from," Basi said.

The MU budget shows how money is allocated each year and where specific money goes.

Greitens' 2018 budget also proposed a $20 million cut for the next fiscal year. The budget for the next fiscal year has not yet been finalized, but Basi said they are planning ahead for next year and the years to come.

(Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the auxiliary departments would not be affected by the budget cuts. That was incorrect. All departments will be affected by the budget cuts, including auxiliaries.)