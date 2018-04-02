All in the Family for Lady Cougars

Whitney Davis is the Lady Cougars freshman point guard.

"I get to see my dad everyday and he's at all my games," she pointed out. "If I went somewhere else, he'd never get to see me play basketball, so that would definitely be a big disadvantage."

Added her dad, "I think, where I've coached her in the past, she is very familiar with a lot of the things we do offensively and defensively, so maybe there was more of a comfort zone there just because she was so familiar with all of it."

And that, Whitney said, gave her dad the advantage on the recruiting trail.

"He went with me on visits to other schools, and that was kind of awkward, having one of the other coaches that was recruiting me on my recruiting visits. So that was kind of weird," she admitted.

"It was really interesting for me because I was able to see the other side of the recruiting process," Mike recalled. "I think it was somewhat uncomfortable for other coaches."

Signing Whitney paid off again for Columbia College when she hit the game-winning shot last week against Oklahoma Baptist.

"This is going to sound almost unbelievable," said Mike. "To me, it wasn't a big issue whether she made it or anyone else."

The Lady Cougars are 4-0 this season, after their latest victory Wednesday night.