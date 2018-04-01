Alleged Bank Robber Who Shot Himself Has Died

By: The Associated Press

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A 25-year-old man who shot himself after allegedly robbing a U.S. Bank branch in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant has died.

Authorities say Tye Kaufman died Thursday, one day after he allegedly walked into the bank with a gun, demanded money and drove away.

Police gave chase. In Hazelwood, the silver Mitsubishi Kaufman was driving crashed into a concrete guardrail.

Police heard a single gunshot as they approached the vehicle and found Kaufman with a wound to the head.

Florissant authorities say Kaufman had no criminal record and had been in the Marine Corps until about a year ago.