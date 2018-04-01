Alleged child molester caught in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County deputies said a man turned himself in Saturday for several sex crime charges with a child.

Deputies said 50-year-old Duffy Dean Woodman turned himself in at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said he is accused of two counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and once count of child pornography.

Deputies asked people for help Friday locating Woodman. They said they spent months investigating the case.

They said Woodman's girlfriend, Misty Rae Ann Obermark, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

In a news release, Camden County Sheriff's deputies said the public's help putting out social media pressure played a factor in Woodman turning himself in.