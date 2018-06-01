Alleged KC Mastermind of Tax Scheme to Change Plea

KANSAS CITY - The alleged mastermind of a $96 million tax fraud scheme is scheduled to change his plea to dozens of federal charges next week.

Lawyers for 48-year-old Gerald Poynter, also known as Brother Jerry Love, filed a motion this week seeking a change-of-plea hearing, which is set for Nov. 7. Poynter and 13 others were charged in late 2011 with conspiracy and filing false claims for tax refunds.

Prosecutors say Poynter devised a scheme in which he and his co-conspirators inflated the amount of taxes on individual returns they claimed the government withheld, then filed for refunds - some for more than $1 million.

Eight people have entered into plea deals, but there doesn't appear to be any such agreement with Poynter. Five other defendants are scheduled for trial in January.