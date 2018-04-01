Alleged Methamphetamine Lab Found in Vehicle

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious person who ran out of gas on Highway 68 near St. James at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Maries County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene, and located a "shake in bake" methamphetamine lab inside the vehicle.

Sheriff's Deputies arrested Tommy J. Sawyer, 27, of Bland for attempt to manufacture a controlled substance. Sheriff's Deputies also arrested Leroy Seymour, 33, of St. James on an outstanding warrant out of Phelps County.

Sawyer is being held in the Maries County Jail pending formal charges, and Seymour is being held pending extradition.