Alleged Rapist Posed a Model Agent

in News Source: 2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is accused of posing as a French modeling agent, then raping a would-be model. A probable cause statement accuses 36-year-old Lester Krupp of Wildwood of multiple counts of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible rape, along with kidnapping and other charges. Krupp is accused of confining a woman to his downtown St. Louis hotel room and refusing to allow her to leave. He allegedly threatened to kill her and told the woman if she didn't do what he said, he would inject her with heroin. He is accused of forcing the woman to perform oral sex, and he is accused of inappropriately touching her. Krupp also has a forcible sodomy charge pending in Callaway County.