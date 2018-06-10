Allergy Season Packs Punch

Mid-Missouri's weather constantly affects people's allergy severity, making it difficult and uncomfortable for some.

"I've had allergies for like the past nine years, pretty much the time I've lived in Columbia," said allergy paitent Trevor Love. "And they've gotten worse and worse."

The recent rain and cold are comforting to those with allergies, because it's caused pollen counts to drop.

But other components of Missouri can actually make allergies worse.

"We have farmland that can stir up mold and other things, and we have a very distinct four season climate. All of these things contribute to mid-Missouri being a very difficult environment for people who suffer from allergies," said Dr. Mark Vandewalker.

Although different people have different allergies, it is most common for children to suffer.

Allergists say children can outgrow and become immune to their allergies, with enough exposure to the things they're allergic to.

Because there are so many things people can be allergic to, scratch tests are used to reveal just what causes an allergic reaction.

For patients who don't seem to be responding to allergy medication, allergists recommend shots.

Reported by Jollene Kuo.