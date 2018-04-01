Allison Hu Earns Capital One Academic All-America Honors

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou soccer senior defender Allison Hu was named to the Capital One Academic All-America® Division I Women's Soccer Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Thursday. Hu earned a spot on the second team.



Hu becomes the program's second Academic All-American, joining Karen Bauer, who was a selection in 2003 and 2004.



A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Hu holds a 4.0 grade-point average and will earn her degree in health sciences in May 2013 and earned Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors from the Southeastern Conference earlier this month. During her senior campaign in 2012, she started 21 games for Mizzou at central defender and played every minute of those contests. She has helped Missouri record six shutouts and allow just over a goal per game.



In her two-year Tiger career, Hu played and started 42 games in the defense and played every minute of 39 of those games. The Mizzou defense posted 14 shutouts during that span.