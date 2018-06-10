Almeta Crayton's "Everybody Eats" meal in need of 70 turkeys

COLUMBIA - Organizers for the 18th annual "Everybody Eats" Thanksgiving feast said Sunday they need 70 more turkeys for this year's meal.

The free meal helps provide a Thanksgiving dinner for families in need from the community.

Former Columbia city councilwoman Almeta Crayton started the event as part of her community outreach to improve the lives of others.

Crayton died in October 2013 after suffering heart and kidney problems.

Her son Tyrone decided to continue the tradition after her death.

Turkey donations can be dropped off at 310 Tiger Lane in Columbia from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

People were set to pick up the Thanksgiving meals on Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone with questions about donating can call Director Kentrell Minton at 573-397-1972 or find more information on Almeta Crayton's Community Programs Facebook page.