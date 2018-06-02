Alphapet Book Spreads Mobility Message

COLUMBIA - A Columbia volunteer seeks to teach children and adults the ABC's of mobility through making "Alphapet" books. If you're looking for something to give the grandkids this holiday season, the Alphapet book fits gift giving to a "t."

Mel West is a retired Columbia pastor who seeks to educate others about people who have to crawl on the ground because they have no other source of mobility. A P.E.T, or personal energy transportation cart goes where wheelchairs can't in poor countries.

The Alphapet book sells for a $15 donation. Proceeds go to the P.E.T Project. Its carts are now in more than 90 countries around the world.

If you'd like to order an Alphapet book, send $15 to the P.E.T Project at 1908 Heriford Rd., Columbia, Mo. 65202.