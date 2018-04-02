Altercation Leaves Man With Gunshot Wounds

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to a shooting at Breaktime on Clark Avenue at around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Police say they received a disturbance call. The thirty-one year old suspect, Corey Thames, shot the victim, Jeremy Tisdel, three times during an altercation at the gas station.

The suspect fled the scene before Jefferson City Police arrived, but the suspect is currently in custody.

The victim suffered what Jefferson City Police describe as non-life threatening wounds.