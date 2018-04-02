Alternative funding planned for Kansas City arts campus after Gov. Greitens veto
KANSAS CITY (AP) — University of Missouri System officials are no longer counting on state funding to help build an arts campus in downtown Kansas City after Gov. Eric Greitens announced he is vetoing the use of state funding.
Missouri lawmakers in April passed a measure to issue up to $48 million in state bonds to cover half the cost of the arts campus.
Greitens in a Wednesday statement said taxpayer money should not be used to help pay for the $96 million arts campus.
The Missouri Board of Curators and System President Mun Choi said in a news release Wednesday the system will develop alternative funding plans for the University of Missouri-Kansas City arts campus. The details of the funding mechanism will be presented at the curators' meeting in September.
[Editor's Note: The story has been updated with the latest information.]
