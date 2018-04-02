Alternative funding planned for Kansas City arts campus after Gov. Greitens veto

KANSAS CITY (AP) — University of Missouri System officials are no longer counting on state funding to help build an arts campus in downtown Kansas City after Gov. Eric Greitens announced he is vetoing the use of state funding.

Missouri lawmakers in April passed a measure to issue up to $48 million in state bonds to cover half the cost of the arts campus.

Greitens in a Wednesday statement said taxpayer money should not be used to help pay for the $96 million arts campus.