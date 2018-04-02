Alumni Association Looking to Give Maryland Avenue Stripes

COLUMBIA - Mizzou prides itself on its tradition and history, for instance Maryland Aveune runs through the heart of campus. The MU Alumni Association wants to change the name of this street to Tiger Avenue.

The area has a trend of streets named after states, such as Virgina, Texas and Nebraska. Maryland was named in the early 1900's.

This would be a big switch, students around campus think that it will add more school spirit.

"Well it seems ever since I got here everything has been Tiger related...like my ice cream is tiger flavor. I have no problem with it being Tiger Avenue...it'll add to the school spirit I'm sure," said Grace Lyden, a new student at MU.

Even though the Alumni Associaton wants to change the name, the Columbia City Council still has to approve it. The Association hopes to change it in time for Homecoming.