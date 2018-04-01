Alumni Group Hopes to Revive Shutdown College Campus

TARKIO (AP) - A shuttered northwest Missouri college's alumni association is working to return education to the 60-acre campus more than 20 years after financial problems led to the institution's demise.

The Tarkio College Alumni Association is hoping to bring a two-year, degree granting college to the community of fewer than 2,000 residents, but several hurdles - including buildings that have been neglected for decades, a lack of funding and a complex state bureaucracy - must be cleared before that can happen.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that two years after the college went bankrupt in 1992, Tarkio Academy, a school for juvenile delinquents, became the campus' new tenant. The company leased the property for a decade before closing its doors in late 2004.