Alzheimer's Association Raises Money

COLUMBIA - More than 450 residents from the Columbia area joined the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's Sunday and united in a movement to reclaim the future for millions at Stephens Lake Park. Participants raised more than $45,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.

"I was inspired by Columbia area residents uniting in the fight against Alzheimer's disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Jean Hough, Chair of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's in Columbia. "With funds raised, the Alzheimer's Association will be able to provide much needed care and support to people affected by the disease as well as fund critically needed Alzheimer's research."

Walk to End Alzheimer's participants did more than complete the Walk. They learned more about Alzheimer's disease and the Association's critical role in the fight against it, including the latest about Alzheimer's research and current clinical trials, how they can become involved in advocacy efforts at home and in Washington, DC and the Association's support programs and services. The program ended with an emotional tribute to those who have experienced or are experiencing Alzheimer's; each participant carried a flower that represented their purpose in supporting the cause. Joe Bechtold, event emcee, reminded participants that together we can reclaim the future for millions.

Alzheimer's disease is a growing epidemic and is now the nation's sixth-leading cause of death. As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today's estimated 5.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer's today. In Missouri alone, there are 110,000 people living with Alzheimer's. For more information or to make a donation visit alz.org/walk.

About the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's:

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the nation's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's - the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.

About the Alzheimer's Association:

The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.