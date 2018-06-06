Alzheimer's Benefit

COLUMBIA - Missouri Sen. Kit Bond took some ribbing during a benefit for Alzheimer's.

Bond's reputation as an ear-marker and his verbal gaffes were fuel for the friends who roasted him to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association. The event was Saturday night in Columbia.

Bond is leaving Washington after 24 years.

Thomas Payne, dean of the University of Missouri's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, hoisted a large cardboard cutout of an ATM machine with Bond's face on it in reference to the numerous appropriations Bond helped secure for the school.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports there were also warm wishes from former President George H.W. Bush, who sent in a video message, and former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who wrote Bond a letter.