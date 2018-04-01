Alzheimer's Caregivers Tour MU Research Facilities

COLUMBIA - Seventeen Mid-Missouri Alzheimer's Association caregivers toured the renovated MU Center for Translational Neuroscience Thursday. Doctors and researchers provided an overview of MU's alzheimer's disease research program to the caregivers.



MU professor of biochemistry and pathology, Grace Sun, said that common plants, including elderberries, might lead to new therapies. Sun believes that new breakthroughs in alzheimer research are right around the corner.



Alzheimer's disease affects more than 110,000 Missourians and about 5.4 million Americans. There is about a five to one ratio of caregivers to people with alzheimer's disease. The brain disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.