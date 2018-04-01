Amateur Radio League Participates in Annual National Contest

FULTON - The Callaway Amateur Radio league held its National Field Day today.

The "field day" is a contest in which radio leagues all over the country try to contact and speak with more leagues than others in the contest.

According to Callaway Amateur Radio League's Secretary Treasurer David Mueller, their division has made almost 60 contacts.

"We've talked to people in many parts of the United States today, and it's also to help people get interested in amateur radio as a hobby as well as being prepared for emergencies," Mueller said.

For the Callaway league, amateur radio is more of a hobby than anything else, but Mueller said it can come in handy when there's an emergency.

"That's the idea," Mueller said, "Is to be able to make that connection when regular communications go out."

One way to sum up what the Amateur Radio League does, is its slogan: "When all else fails, amateur radio."