Amber Alert in Clayton, Mo Cancelled

CLAYTON, Mo. - Authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Demi Grant.

She was located safe in St. Louis with the suspect vehicle. The suspect Brian Grant is still at large.

Demi, a 10-month-old black female, was forcibly taken from her mother by her father, 23-year-old Brian Grant.

Brian Grant is a black male, 5-feet 10-inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds. Grant is believed to be driving a tan Ford Explorer, year unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brian, please call 314-889-2341 immediately.