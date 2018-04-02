Amber Alert Issued for Springfield Infant

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen in Springfield and is believed to be in danger.

1-year-old Harmony J Blue was abducted from the Save-a-Lot Store at 1117 East Commercial Street. Police said the suspect is a white female with blonde hair and drives a stolen gray 2002 Nissan Maxima with YG6-K5R as the license plate number. Harmony is a 2 foot, 21 pound black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue one piece sleeper.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this child, please call 911 or contact 417-864-1810 immediately.