AMC Men's Soccer Tournament Postponed

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday's men's soccer American Midwest Conference postseason tournament semifinals have been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.



The semifinals will now take place on Thursday, November 10th and the Championship contest will be hosted by the highest remaining seed on Saturday, November 12th.



On Thursday No. 4 seed William Woods University will head to top seeded Hannibal-LaGrange University for a 1:00 p.m. start time and third seeded Park University will travel to No. 2 Columbia College for a 6:00 p.m. kick-off.