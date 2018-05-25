Amended Measure Would Enshrine Parental Rights

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution that would enshrine a fundamental right for parents to raise their children as they see fit is pending in the state Senate.

The House passed the measure 112-36 on March 13 before the Legislature began a weeklong break. The amendment states that parents have a right to make decisions involving the discipline, education, religious instruction, medical care, housing and "general well-being" of their children.

Supporters say parents should have constitutional protections when it comes to raising children.

If it passes the Senate, the proposed constitutional amendment would go on the November statewide ballot. It is sponsored by Republican Rep. Todd Richardson, of Poplar Bluff.