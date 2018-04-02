Amendment 6 polarizes Boone County voters

COLUMBIA — Amendment 6 was the issue on the ballot dealing with voter identification. It requires voters to show a valid government ID proving citizenship and residency at the polls.

Amendment 6 did pass. The final vote was 63 percent in favor and 37 percent opposed.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Boone County voters on both sides of the issue who said they felt strongly about voter identification requirements.

"If Amendment 6 passes, cheers will surely ring out here," said Republican Mike Zweifel at the Republican election watch party in Columbia. Zweifel is the Boone County Republican Committee chair.

"I think many people view this as the number one issue because there have been instances of voter fraud across the country, and voter fraud, when it happens, delegitimizes people's right to vote. And I think that anything we can do to help preserve the sanctity of the process is a good thing," Zweifel said.

On the other side, Democrat Ronnie Washington said, "I, and I know many others, will be disgusted if people say yes to this."

He said many Democrats, including himself, disagreed with measure for several reasons.

"I believe strongly that no matter what you do here, you are here, and you are connected to this country, like everybody else," Washington said. "Because you are here, and if you are supporting us and if you are believing in us, in this country, in the United States, I believe that there should be no red flags at all. That's why I voted no. That's why I will be very, very upset if this passes."