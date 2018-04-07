Ameren addresses flooding issues

ST. LOUIS – Ameren began to address flood issues on Wednesday after flooding continued in St. Louis County and Franklin County.

7.63 inches of rain was recorded at Bagnell Dam from Saturday to Monday, according to Ameren Missouri Communications Supervisor Lori Light. Other parts of the drainage basin received more rain.

Ameren encouraged customers to exercise electricity safety practices. People must be aware of surroundings to ensure electrical safety, they said.

“Water and electricity don’t mix,” Ameren senior director of Technical Services Kevin Anders said. “If your property has flooded or experienced any degree of indoor moisture due to the rains and floods, exercise extreme caution with electricity.”

Ameren Missouri urged people to use the tips below:

Never enter flooded areas where water may be in contact with electrical wiring, appliances or other electrical devices.

Never operate electrical appliances or devices if you are standing in water, are on a wet surface, or if you are wet.

Do not attempt to turn off your power box if you are standing in water or on a wet floor.

In cooperation with emergency management service organizations, Ameren crews temporarily disconnected around 1,600 customers in areas that could see rising floodwaters and will need to be checked out before power is restored. Crews are also taking steps to protect substations using sandbags and floodwalls.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated for factual accuracy and to include more information from Ameren Missouri.]