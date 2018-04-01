Ameren and state to continue settlement talks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ameren Corporation and state officials will continue settlement talks over the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse, even as state utility regulators launch a new investigation into the disaster. Department of Natural Resources Deputy Director Kurt Schaefer said the state will soon offer Ameren a unified settlement deal that will outline how the utility can pay for damages associated with the collapse. Ameren spokesman Tim Fox said the company will continue to participate in settlement talks amid the new probe from the Missouri Public Service Commission. PSC Chairman Jeff Davis said he wants to use the agency's subpoena power to find out why Ameren employees adjusted crucial safety gauges at the Taum Sauk reservoir then removed them after it collapsed.