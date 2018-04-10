Ameren Announces Fewer Outages

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As of 7:00 Tuesday morning about 37,000 Ameren customers in Missouri and Illinois were still without power. About 31,000 of those outages are in Missouri, and most are in the St. Louis area. More than 3000 line workers and 1500 tree removal workers are working to restore power to all the homes and businesses still in the dark. Ameren spokeswoman Susan Gallagher says more than 200,000 customers have been restored since Friday, and the utility expects all power to be restored by Wednesday night.