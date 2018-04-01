Ameren applies for largest utlity-scale solar plant in Mo. history

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PCS) said Wednesday Ameren Missouri applied for authority to build a renewable-energy plant in Montgomery County that would be the largest solar project of its kind in Missouri history.

Ameren's application said construction on the Montgomery County Renewable Energy Center would begin later this year and finish by the end of 2016.

The facility would include about 47,880 solar panels, covering 70 acres, generating almost 13.2 megawatts, PCS said. The energy would be enough to power about 1,500 homes.

The facility is Ameren Missouri's second solar energy center. The O'Fallon Renewable Energy Center began generating clean energy in December 2014. That facility consists of about 19,000 solar panels, covering an area equivalent to about 19 football fields. The O'Fallon facility has a generating capacity of almost 4.6 megawatts.