Ameren Bonus Policy Questioned

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A two-month Associated Press investigation revealed a policy for plant managers that pays out 60% of annual operating bonuses for generating profits, meeting budget and keeping plants open. Twenty percent is given for safety issues like avoiding lost-time accidents. The remaining 20% is tied to pollution control. The St. Louis-based utility denies the policy played any role in delaying repairs at the company's Taum Sauk reservoir, which collapsed in December.