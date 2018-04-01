Ameren charge expected to drop for electric customers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission said Thursday it approved filings by Ameren Missouri which will adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) for its electric customers.

The FAC for an average Ameren customer will drop from approximately $5.08 a month to about $2.10 a month. The change is scheduled to take effect Jan. 27.

The FAC tariff allows Ameren to pass increases and decreases in its net fuel and purchased-power costs to customers. The FAC allows Ameren to recover up to 95 percent of its costs to encourage fuel use conservation.

The tariff requires regular adjustments to reflect the company's incurred costs for fuel and wholesale power.

Ameren provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers in Missouri.