Ameren closes Bagnell Dam floodgates

LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday it closed the floodgates at the Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Ameren said the floodgates were closed Monday after being open long enough to bring down the water level of near-by Truman Lake.

"Water levels at both the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake have gone down," said Warren Witt, director of hydro operations for Ameren Missouri. "The lake is at the level we'd like it to be for this time of year."

Ameren said heavy seasonal rains caused it to open the floodgates back in July, and the floodgates have stayed open all but a few days since to allow the water levels to recede at both the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake.

Officials continue to urge people to take caution on the lake after the summer's heavy rains.

"Swimmers or boaters navigating the lake should remain careful of residual natural debris, including logs and tree limbs brought in by the rain," Witt said.

According to Ameren, the water level at the Lake of the Ozarks is at it's typical summertime level of 659 ft.