Ameren Coal Ash Landfill in Franklin Co. Delayed

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri says it is delaying the planned construction of a coal ash landfill in Franklin County.

The St. Louis-based utility wants to build the landfill next to its Labadie power plant. Environmental groups have fought the landfill because of its proximity to the Missouri River flood plain.

The Washington Missourian (bit.ly/HI5o5k ) reports that the Missouri Public Service Commission has canceled project hearings scheduled for November so that Ameren can file a revised construction permit application with the state Department of Natural Resources.

Franklin County has asked the utility to include six additional groundwater monitoring wells at the landfill, despite DNR assurances that Ameren's groundwater monitoring plan is adequate.