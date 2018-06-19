Ameren Coal Ash Used as Mine Fill Near St. Louis

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) - Ameren Missouri is experimenting with using coal ash as mine filler south of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the ash comes from its Rush Island plant. The company is sending truckloads of it for disposal in an inactive section of Mississippi Lime Co.'s cavernous limestone mine near Ste. Genevieve.

For now the arrangement is part of a 60-day trial.

So far, there's been no public outcry and only limited regulatory review. Mississippi Lime says both companies benefit from the arrangement. But the Missouri Chapter of the Sierra Club has raised concerns that the effort could place the region's water supply at risk.

Mississippi Lime President Bill Ayers says Ameren is paying his company to take the ash. Ameren Missouri, however, declined to confirm that it's paying.