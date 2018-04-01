Ameren Customers without Power in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - At 10 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 42,000 Ameren Missouri customers were without power.

Ameren Missouri is currently assessing the damage and will bring in crews tonight to begin the restoration process.

The most important safety rule is to stay clear of downed power lines. Assume all downed power lines are energized. Stay inside because you may walk into an energized power line. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed lines.

Ameren Missouri's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open to provide restoration support to communities impacted by Wednesday night's severe storm in the St. Louis area.