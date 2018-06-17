Ameren delays electric vehicle charging station project

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 28 2016 Oct 28, 2016 Friday, October 28, 2016 1:31:00 PM CDT October 28, 2016 in News
By: Shelly Hagan and Claire Kopsky, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri Public Service Commission has 120 days to decide whether or not Ameren Missouri can move forward with the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Ameren requested PSC review its pilot project to construct charging stations along I-70. Missouri PSC decided to suspend the request until March 6, 2017.  

"The commission determined to suspend tariff to give commission additional time," said Kevin Kelly, PSC spokesperson.

The commission is unsure whether it has the authority to regulate charging stations due to new technology frontiers. The PSC regulates monopolies and therefore decided to look further at the issue of charging station regulation.

Ameren's proposal request involves the installation of six car charging stations in Mid-Missouri along I-70 and one on Highway 54. The electric charge would cost electric car owners twice the amount on the highway compared to charging their car at home.

The proposal suggests 17 cents per minute for slow charge and 20 cents per kilowatt for rapid charge.

Director of Engineering Design and Project Managment for Ameren Missouri, Mark Nealon, said they want to continue to pursue this project.

"We feel as though this is the right thing to do, in that there are myriad of benefits associated with an increase adoption of electric vehicles," Nealon said.

Kelly explained, "The commission said they are suspending it [the proposal] to consider all arguments of the party."

Ameren Missouri customers who don't own electric vehicles are concerned how they would have to subsidize the project. Nealon explained Ameren customers would only pay 11 cents per year for four years to help cover the cost of the project.  Nealon also said the project would reduce rates as more electric cars hit the road.

"And, for everyone in breathing space, theres cleaner air in form of less carbon emissions." said Nealon.

You can find the location of all public charging stations in Missouri on Ameren's interactive map

More News

Grid
List

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
Doctor helps Missourians get back on their feet with new bunion procedure
JEFFERSON CITY - A podiatrist with the Jefferson City Medical Group is the first doctor in Missouri to use a... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
Skaters get free helmets at "Shred Fest"
COLUMBIA - At "Shred Fest," a local skateboarding competition, keeping participants safe was a top concern. An organization provided free... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
Trump suggests separation of families at border is a negotiating tool
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he is using his administration's separation of families at the... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
Police: 2nd Kansas sheriff's deputy dies after shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
Heritage Festival in Jefferson City celebrates Juneteenth
JEFFERSON CITY - The Juneteenth Heritage Festival is keeping the history of Juneteenth alive in mid-Missouri. Juneteenth is a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:29:00 AM CDT June 16, 2018 in News

Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
Police: Arrested Missouri man had 53 stolen firearms, Columbia death related
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect who's gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 8:06:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
Voter ID fraud claim sparks a clash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County's Republican clerk and the Democrat running against him have differing opinions over voter fraud. Challenger... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
City Channel wins 2018 Telly honors
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Channel was recently recognized for creative excellence in production by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Producers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and one is in critical condition after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Miller County human remains identified, investigators treating it as homicide
Miller County human remains identified, investigators treating it as homicide
MILLER COUNTY- Investigators say the human remains they found in Miller County on Monday are from a male from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 4:48:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Judge: "no bond" for three defendants in DeBrodie case
Judge: "no bond" for three defendants in DeBrodie case
FULTON - The two caregivers responsible for Carl DeBrodie will remain in jail after Judge Kevin Crane denied their bond... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in Top Stories

MoDOT looks to make I-70 safer with Business Loop ramp closure
MoDOT looks to make I-70 safer with Business Loop ramp closure
COLUMBIA - If a few more details with the Federal Highway Administration are worked out, MoDOT plans to close the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

State announces projects creating 272 new jobs in Missouri
State announces projects creating 272 new jobs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday five companies are expanding in Missouri with plans... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Alexander Avenue to close at Worley Street June 18-29
Alexander Avenue to close at Worley Street June 18-29
COLUMBIA - APLEX, Inc., the contractor of the city’s Bike Boulevard Project, plans to close the entrance to Alexander... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:54:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Heat advisory brings more business to Lake of the Ozarks
Heat advisory brings more business to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - While many people cringed when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Jefferson City removes all recycling bins
Jefferson City removes all recycling bins
JEFFERSON CITY - After a contract between the Jefferson City government and New World Recycling ended Friday, all nine of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' attorneys pledge to get payment from state
Greitens' attorneys pledge to get payment from state
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Governor Eric Greitens’ attorneys said Friday they will pursue payment from the state after officials said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 Friday, June 15, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT June 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 81°
9am 85°