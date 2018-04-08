Ameren Drops Shoreline Plan for Now

Dick Elefson was concerned about Ameren's plan as part of its federal relicensing process for Bagnell Dam.

"We've been appalled at the fact that so few people have been aware of this whole program until the last few weeks," said Elefson, of the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors.

Others felt the same way, so Gov. Blunt told the Department of Natural Resources to meet with Ameren for "a more public process in order to balance interests."

DNR said those interests should include area landowners.

"It's our mission to protect Missouri's natural resources for all the citizens to enjoy," said DNR's Connie Patterson.

DNR met with Ameren to encourage the utility company to re-evaluate its plan and let landowners participate in the process.

"What we're considering is looking at how can we make this process more open and more fair and balanced for the people who are going to be affected by the Shoreline Management Plan," Patterson explained.

Now, Elefson hopes he and others at the lake can work with Ameren.

"Hopefully, we can continue in the same kind of partnership that we have enjoyed over the past several years," he added.

DNR said the Shoreline Management Plan is gone for now, although Ameren probably will hold public meetings to re-write it.