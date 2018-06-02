Ameren Holds Public Meetings About Rate Increases

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Public Service Commission held a public hearing Wednesday to educate Ameren shareholders about a possible 11% increase in energy rates.

Ameren announced in September that it wanted to increase the rates. However, the Public Service Commission has eleven months to hear from the public and make a final decision.

Public meetings like the one Wednesday at the Governor Office Building allow the community to share their thoughts and concerns.

Ameren is asking for an increase of approximately $263 million dollars which mean residents and business owners would pay $9.30 more each month. Ameren says needs the additional funds because of increasing production costs. Ameren has also added scrubbers to the Sioux Power in St. Charles County. Those scrubbers remove almost one-hundred percent of the sulfur dioxide emissions from the plant, cleaning air. Those cost Ameren $110 million.

The hearing not only attracted community members but also members of an opposition organization, Fair Energy Rate Action Fund. The representatives in attendance shared their concerns with community members and asked them to sign a petition against the increase.