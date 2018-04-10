Ameren hopes to build electric car charging stations

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri is waiting for approval to build several electric car charging stations across Missouri.

The plan includes five stations on Interstate 70 between Saint Louis and Boonville and one station on Highway 54 in Jefferson City.

Ameren officials said they want to help make it more convenient for electric car drivers to get around.

The charging stations would service all makes and models of electric cars. There would be two options for charging, slow or fast. The fast charging would cost about $10 per hour. The slow charging would cost about $1.20 per hour.

There are already several charging stations in the area.

There is a large Tesla super station at the Holiday Inn off Saint Charles Drive.

The manager of the Holiday Inn said he is not worried that the Ameren charging station would hurt his business. The chargers at the Holiday Inn are free, but the manager said they bring in overnight guests and customers to the restaurant in the hotel. The restaurant offers a discount to people who use the chargers.

There are also electric car charging stations at Joe Machens, the Tiger Hotel and the parking garage near the Broadway Doubletree hotel.

There are several charging stations in Jefferson City as well.