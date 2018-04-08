Ameren Launches Energy Saving Program

People have installed more than 500,000 energy saver bulbs since 2003. By replacing just one traditional incandescent light bulb with one of the energy saver light bulbs the Department of Natural Resources says you can save up to $5 a year on your utility bill.

"If we get a lot of folks, if we can get every home in the state. For instance to change one light bulb, just a single light bulb in every dwelling unit in the state of Missouri what we're going to discover is that we are going to ease that demand for new power plants and new power plants are what drive utility rate increases," said Floyd Gilzow of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The energy saver light bulbs are just one way to lower utility bills and save energy.