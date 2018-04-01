Ameren Missouri Employee Dies During Storm Restoration

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri says one of its utility workers died while doing electrical work to repair damage from storms that raked the St. Louis area.

The utility says in a statement that the man was electrocuted about 10:30 a.m. Thursday while working to restore power to the area. The company says he was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. Ameren says it's not disclosing his name, and other details were not released.

About 15,000 area customers remained without power Thursday afternoon.

The death came as residents in the St. Louis area cleaned up from the storm that hit Wednesday night. Two deaths have been blamed on the storm that included tornadoes, hail, rain, ice and snow and hit much of the Midwest and parts of the southeast United States.