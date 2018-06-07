Ameren Missouri guides customers in wake of latest scam

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 29 2014 Oct 29, 2014 Wednesday, October 29, 2014 3:18:00 PM CDT October 29, 2014 in News
By: Ben Wilson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri released several new tips Wednesday after a recent scam targeted its customers.

The latest scam involved a thief who called Ameren Missouri customers and claimed to represent the company. The scam artist mentioned a usage report that is sometimes sent to Ameren Missouri customers to determine electricity usage from their meters. The artist claimed the customers had been fined for not returning the report, and the fine must be paid or else their service would be disconnected. The thief also told customers they had to pay with either a money order or money card.

Ameren Missouri representatives said they never call to demand payment and work with customers extensively to resolve billing issues. They also said intimidation tactics are never used when discussing billing issues with customers.

Here are Ameren Missouri's tips:

- Ameren Missouri warns its customers to watch out for scam artists who threaten disconnection of electric service unless a payment is made immediately.

- In some cases, scam artists demand payment with a money card. Green Dot cards are used most frequently in these scam attempts. Once you give the thief the PIN number from the money card, your money will be stolen and is not refundable or traceable.

- Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who comes to your home,calls or sends an email requesting this information.

- Never allow anyone into your home or business who wants to check your electrical wiring, natural gas pipes or appliances unless you have scheduled an appointment or have reported a natural gas leak, and the person has proper identification.

More News

Grid
List

Document: Greitens attorneys believed prosecutors had enough to make case
Document: Greitens attorneys believed prosecutors had enough to make case
ST. LOUIS - A newly released document shows attorneys for former Governor Eric Greitens recognized prosecutors had a strong computer... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:50:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri House drops subpoena for Greitens-related records
Missouri House drops subpoena for Greitens-related records
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri ranked 43rd safest state in new report
Missouri ranked 43rd safest state in new report
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 5:45:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Democrats say Greitens "had no impact" in surprise special election win
Democrats say Greitens "had no impact" in surprise special election win
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Thirsty Hog Saloon in Callaway County damaged by fire
Thirsty Hog Saloon in Callaway County damaged by fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY- A community is shocked and saddened after a fire damaged what many consider their second home. A... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Bishop blesses Catholic Charities' bus in Jefferson City
Bishop blesses Catholic Charities' bus in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS considering switch to 24-hour shifts
Cole County EMS considering switch to 24-hour shifts
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Commission will decide Thursday on whether to allow 24-hour ambulance shifts for Cole County EMS.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Driver has seizure, drives car into ditch in Columbia
Driver has seizure, drives car into ditch in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A driver had a seizure and drove his vehicle off Forum Boulevard into a ravine Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Seventh arrest made in Miller County drug bust, one suspect still missing
UPDATE: Seventh arrest made in Miller County drug bust, one suspect still missing
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made a seventh arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug bust... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 71°
3am 70°
4am 69°
5am 69°