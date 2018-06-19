Ameren Missouri Natural Gas Rates Decrease This Winter

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 05 2013 Nov 5, 2013 Tuesday, November 05, 2013 6:40:00 AM CST November 05, 2013 in News
By: Meredith Albair, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri customers can expect lower rates for natural gas this year compared to last winter. 

Ameren Missouri announced that a new Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) was approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission. 

According to Market Watch by the Wall Street Journal, warmer weather has caused a decrease in demand for natural gas nation-wide. 

Ameren Missouri customers in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Wentzville, Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill will benefit from the changes in the adjustment. 

Ameren said monthly bills are based on the amount of natural gas a customer uses. 

According to Ameren's gas supply director, Jim Massmann, Ameren has secured adequate natural gas supplies to meet their customers's needs this heating season, but Ameren reminds all customers they can reduce natural gas usage by installing efficient natural gas equipment. 

