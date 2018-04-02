Ameren Missouri Opens Emergency Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ameren Missouri says about 2,100 people are without power as the utility works to restore power during bitterly cold weather.

The utility says the hardest hit areas are in Franklin County, where 1,234 customers were without power as of 6 a.m. Monday. Another 657 outages were reported in Jefferson County, with the others spread throughout eastern and southeast Missouri.

The outages come as the state is under a wind chill warning through noon Monday, with nearly the entire state reporting temperatures below zero early Monday.

The utility said in a statement that customers without special needs, such as the handicapped or those with medical conditions, should consider making alternative arrangements The utility also has opened regional warming centers throughout the state for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.