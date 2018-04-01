Ameren Missouri reopens flood gates at Bagnell Dam

LAKE OZARK - After being closed for nearly a week, the floodgates at Bagnell Dam reopened Tuesday at noon.

The gates were open last week for four days after heavy rain swamped Missouri. Ameren closed the gates on Dec. 30.

Ameren says they expect to have the gates open for two weeks until the water level in the lake rests at 654 feet, the normal level for spring. The current headwater level is around 659 feet.

In a news release, Ameren recommended residents along the Lake and Osage River to exercise caution and turn off electricity running to their docks.