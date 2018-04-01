Ameren Missouri Seeks Rate Increase

JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri has proposed a monthly electric rate increase of 14.6 percent to raise $376 million.

For customers in Missouri this would mean increased monthly electric rates. Franczhesca Martinez, an employee at Country Kitchen in Jefferson City, said the proposed increase would be a further financial strain.

It could take the Missouri Public Service Commission up to 11 months to reach a decision on the proposal.

Ameren Missouri wants the money to improve its existing infrastructure and to meet renewable energy requirements and material costs. Ameren Missouri serves 1.2 million electric customers in 63 counties.