Ameren Rates Going Up

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Electricity rates will be going up for customers of Ameren UE. On Tuesday, the state Public Service Commission granted a roughly $43 million rate increase for the St. Louis-based utility. For an average residential customer, that should mean about $2.40 more each month. An Ameren spokesman expressed disappointment. The company had sought a $361 million rate increase. The utility said the money is needed partly to make infrastructure improvements. But others expressed disappointment that the rate increase was too much. Staff for utility regulators had originally sought a $168 million decrease. Attorney General Jay Nixon said he will appeal the decision on behalf of the state. He also wants a rate cut.